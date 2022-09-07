Price (knee) will be placed on offseason long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Price reportedly has not responded well to treatment for his injured knee and isn't expected to be available for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, so the Canadiens have decided to free up some cap space for the recently-signed Kirby Dach by proactively putting Price on offseason LTIR. Although at this point his future still remains up in the air, it's looking more and more likely that Price's playing days may be over.