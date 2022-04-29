Price (undisclosed) will start Friday's season finale against the Panthers.

A recent evaluation must have revealed no risk of injury, as the Canadiens would have no reason to deploy Price in this meaningless game if he wasn't fully healthy. Even with Florida sitting most of its key contributors in preparation for the postseason, Price won't be an advisable fantasy option given his 0-4-0 record, 4.03 GAA and .853 save percentage.