Price (knee) confirmed Tuesday that he won't play hockey again, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Price's retirement won't be official until the end of his contract in 2026, so he can be expected to remain on long-term injured reserve for the next three years. "The honest thing is right now, it's just not going to happen," Price said. "To take the stress of the goaltending position, (the knee) is not where it needs to be. So for now, I'm just going to continue to try and rehab my knee to a position where it's fit for life in general." While Price's playing days are over, it's possible he could continue with the Canadiens' organization in a coaching or front office position once his contract expires. He finishes his NHL career with a 361-261-79 record, a 2.51 GAA, a .917 save percentage and 49 shutouts in 712 career regular-season games, all with the Canadiens. He also appeared in 92 playoff contests, going 43-45 with a 2.39 GAA, .919 save percentage and eight shutouts. At the international level, he also won gold medals at the 2007 World Junior Championship, the 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Canada.