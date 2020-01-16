Halak will defend the cage at home versus the Penguins on Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Halak could be in line to start each of the Bruins' next three games, as Tuukka Rask (concussion) was designated for injured reserve. In his last five outings, Halak registered a 1-2-2 record, 3.33 GAA and .891 save percentage. Even if the Slovak continues to struggle, he likely won't have to worry about backup Dan Vladar getting a look between the pipes.