Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Ready to rock
Cirelli (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Cirelli was a game-time decision but will avoid missing a second straight game. He's pegged to center the second line, and he's currently sitting at a career-high 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) through 56 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Done for night•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Notches two points in win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Plucks apple Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.