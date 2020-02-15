Play

Cirelli (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cirelli was a game-time decision but will avoid missing a second straight game. He's pegged to center the second line, and he's currently sitting at a career-high 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) through 56 games.

