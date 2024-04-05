Cirelli (undisclosed) left Thursday's game late in the second period, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on his status after the contest, per Bally Sports Florida.

Cooper said Cirelli got dinged up in the game, and mentioned that it may have been more on the precautionary side. The center's status for Saturday in Pittsburgh is up in the air, but there's no reason to think it's anything worse than day-to-day at this time. Cirelli had two assists Thursday and is now at 43 points through 75 outings overall.