Cirelli (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Cirelli was injured Thursday in Montreal after picking up a pair of assists in a 7-4 win. Cirelli has 19 goals and 43 points in 75 contests this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Conor Sheary.

