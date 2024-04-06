Cirelli (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.
Cirelli was injured Thursday in Montreal after picking up a pair of assists in a 7-4 win. Cirelli has 19 goals and 43 points in 75 contests this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Conor Sheary.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Departs Thursday's game•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Big game carries win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores in overtime•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Nets shortie in win•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Gets goal, but waiting on big step•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Continues hot play•