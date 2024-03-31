Cirelli scored twice and had an assist in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

His first goal stood as the winner. He took a centering pass from Nick Perbix in front of the net and flicked it past Semyon Varlamov. Cirelli's second goal went into an empty net. He has four points, including three goals, in his last three games. Unfortunately, Cirelli's last multi-point game came Feb. 10 when he put up two points. He has 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 72 games this season. He's a guy who is an effective on-ice player, but his fantasy worth is limited.