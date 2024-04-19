Cirelli (rest) was at practice Friday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Cirelli was given the night off Wednesday, as the Lightning had already clinched their spot in the postseason. Cirelli hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career this season. He ended the season with 25 assists and 45 points in 79 appearances. Cirelli is expected to center the second line, between Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel, when the Lightning face the Panthers on Sunday in Game 1.