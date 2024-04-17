Cirelli is not on the ice for warmups and won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cirelli missed a game earlier in April due to an upper-body injury, so it's possible the Lightning have chosen to give him rest ahead of the playoffs. He is a key defensive center for the team, and there's no reason to think he'll miss Game 1 of the Lightning's first-round series versus the Panthers.