Cirelli (upper body) is on track to return to action against Columbus on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cirelli is expected to return to a featured role following his one-game absence, skating on the second line and second power-play unit versus the Blue Jackets. He was on a roll prior to his brief absence, racking up four goals and seven points through his last six games.

