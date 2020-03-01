Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores shootout winner
O'Reilly dished out an assist and scored the shootout winner in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
O'Reilly set up Brayden Schenn for a goal midway through the second period to put the team up 3-1 -- a lead that would eventually disappear. However, O'Reilly made another impact in the shootout, as he scored the lone Blues goal while Jake Allen stopped all three shots to lead the team to a seventh straight win. The 29-year-old O'Reilly now has a three-game, four-point streak, and he averaged a point per game in February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.