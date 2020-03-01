Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores shootout winner

O'Reilly dished out an assist and scored the shootout winner in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

O'Reilly set up Brayden Schenn for a goal midway through the second period to put the team up 3-1 -- a lead that would eventually disappear. However, O'Reilly made another impact in the shootout, as he scored the lone Blues goal while Jake Allen stopped all three shots to lead the team to a seventh straight win. The 29-year-old O'Reilly now has a three-game, four-point streak, and he averaged a point per game in February.