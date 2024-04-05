O'Reilly notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

O'Reilly has three multi-point efforts and seven scoreless outings over his last 10 contests. He helped out on the Predators' first two goals in this game. For the season, the veteran center has 63 points, his most in any of the last five campaigns. He's added 169 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 76 appearances in a top-line role.