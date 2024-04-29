O'Reilly produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

O'Reilly got on the scoresheet for the first time since his Game 1 goal when he set up a Gustav Nyquist tally in the second period. The 33-year-old O'Reilly has added eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four playoff contests. He remains in a top-line role, but the Predators will need more from him now that they're facing elimination.