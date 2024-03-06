O'Reilly picked up a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

O'Reilly scored what he hoped would have been the game winner late in the third period but the scrappy Canadiens mounted a comeback that ended in an overtime loss for Nashville to end their eight-game winning streak. He also added two assists, four shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 19:08 of ice time. The 33-year old center is riding a five game point streak scoring three goals and six assists during that span. This recent surge brings his season total to a respectable 54 points - 23 goals and 31 assists - in 63 games played.