O'Reilly notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

O'Reilly was relatively quiet with three points during the Predators' five-game road trip. He doesn't have to score to make an impact, as he plays a strong two-way game and continues to be a positive at the faceoff dot. The center is up to 48 points, 137 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 59 appearances this season. O'Reilly has actually been a little better on the road with 26 of his points coming away from Bridgestone Arena, but he may get his offense back up when the Predators return home Tuesday to face the Senators.