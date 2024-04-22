O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.
O'Reilly's tally gave the Predators a 2-1 lead in the second period, but they couldn't hang onto it in the third. The 33-year-old center has two goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. O'Reilly won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and should be able to provide leadership and offense from a first-line role, but the Predators face an uphill battle for making a deep playoff run.
