O'Reilly notched a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Down 4-1 to begin the third period, O'Reilly started the comeback for the Predators by scoring the first of three consecutive goals. He followed that up with primary assists on the final two goals, including the overtime winner by Roman Josi. O'Reilly now has five points in his last three games, producing one goal and four assists over that span. This is one of O'Reilly's strongest seasons as a point producer, as he has 61 in 72 games and may even surpass his career-high of 71 in Nashville's final 10 games.