O'Reilly recorded a power-play assist and an empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

When the game was on the line at 2-1 for the Predators, Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal in the third period on assists from Roman Josi and O'Reilly. Late in the game and with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater, O'Reilly potted an empty netter on assists from Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. On that goal, the 33-year old center reached the 20-goal marker - the eighth time he has reached that milestone. He also added two shots and a plus-1 rating in 19:40 TOI.