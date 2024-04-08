Forsberg registered two assists - including one on the power-play - in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Devils.

O'Reilly contributed two helpers on the only markers scored during regulation to help his team head to the extra frame and eventually win in the shootout. It was his second multi-point game in his past three and his 19th multi-point game of the season. The 33-year-old center now has 25 goals and 40 assists on the year and has surpassed his career point totals in all but one season played over his long NHL career.