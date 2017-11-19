Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Manages two helpers in loss
Kerfoot assisted on each of Colorado's two goals in Saturday's loss to Nashville.
Kerfoot has been on a tear recently, with Saturday marking his fourth multi-point effort in the last five games. The youngster has been excellent in the second-line center role following the departure of Matt Duchene to Ottawa. Kerfoot plays on the power play and is close to a point-per-game player right now, making him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings. It's absurd he's scored seven goals on just 20 shots, so while there's no way he keeps up this shooting percentage, Kerfoot is clearly transforming into a key player in Colorado.
