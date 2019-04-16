Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Snaps four-game drought
Kerfoot posted an assist and two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
It's his first point in the playoff run. Kerfoot had 42 points in 78 regular-season games. He's currently being used on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, but that arrangement may end when Mikko Rantanen is deemed fully fit, which would likely shuffle Kerfoot back to the second line.
