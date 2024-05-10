Georgiev allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev and the Avalanche again found themselves in a hole early on, and the comeback effort fell short this time around. Georgiev's five-game winning streak was snapped, and he's now allowed 10 goals over his last three outings. The Stars are giving him trouble early in games, though he may be able to get back on track with this second-round series shifting back to Colorado for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday, respectively.