Georgiev allowed two goals on 38 shots in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

The Avalanche caught a break in the first overtime when a potential Stars goal was overturned for goaltender interference. There would be no rescue for Georgiev after Matt Duchene came back to haunt one of his former teams with a tally 11:42 into the second overtime. Georgiev went 6-5 with a 2.85 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 11 playoff contests, numbers roughly in line with his regular-season performance. After playing 143 games between the regular season and playoffs over the last two years, the Avalanche may be motivated to make sure the 28-year-old sees a smaller workload in 2024-25, though he should still be the primary starter entering the final year of his current contract.