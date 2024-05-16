Georgiev stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Georgiev didn't have a lead to work with until Casey Mittelstadt put the Avalanche up 3-2 in the third period. Cale Makar tallied shortly after that, and Georgiev was able to guide the Avalanche to the win, keeping their season alive and forcing a Game 6 on Friday. The 28-year-old goalie is 6-4 over 10 playoff appearances, but he's given up 31 goals, including at least three markers in four of the five contests so far in the second round.