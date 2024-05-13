Georgiev will patrol the home crease during Monday's Game 4 versus Dallas, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Georgiev was decent in Saturday's Game 3, turning aside 19 of 21 shots, but he ultimately came away with a second straight loss to the Stars due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to help the Avalanche even the series up at two games apiece by picking up his sixth win of the playoffs during Monday's pivotal home contest versus Dallas.