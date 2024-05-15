Georgiev will protect the road goal versus the Stars in Wednesday's Game 5, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has lost three straight games, allowing 10 goals on 85 shots in that span. Despite the slump, head coach Jared Bednar is sticking by his No. 1 goalie with the Avalanche's season on the line Wednesday. If Georgiev can pick up a win, the series shifts back to Colorado for Game 6 on Friday.