Georgiev surrendered two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Georgiev played better than the final score would indicate, but the Stars' overall game was too much for the Avalanche to handle. He's now lost consecutive contests for the first time this postseason. The 28-year-old is 5-3 with a 2.97 GAA and an .893 save percentage over eight playoff contests -- which is fairly similar to how he performed in the regular season. The Avalanche's offense is strong enough to avoid asking Georgiev to steal games, but he will need to be just a bit sharper in Monday's Game 4 to avoid putting his team on the brink of elimination.