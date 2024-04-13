Georgiev will protect the home net Saturday versus the Jets, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Georgiev is coming off a 20-save effort in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota. He has a 38-17-4 record this campaign with a 2.95 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 61 appearances. Winnipeg sits 16th in the league this season with 3.09 goals per contest.