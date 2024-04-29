Georgiev allowed one goal on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 home win over the Jets.

Georgiev allowed a first period goal on the fifth shot of the game but then kicked aside the next 22 shots to keep the Jets off the scoreboard. After a poor performance in game one, Georgiev has only allowed five goals on 77 shots for a .935 save percentage in the last three games. The Avalanche will look to move on to round two when they visit Winnipeg on Tuesday.