Georgiev will start at home in Saturday's Game 3 against Dallas, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Georgiev surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2 on Thursday. He's 5-2 with a 3.10 GAA and an .886 save percentage in seven playoff contests this year. He struggled in the regular season too, posting a 3.02 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 63 outings, but he still finished with an impressive 38-18-5 record thanks to the Avalanche's potent offense.