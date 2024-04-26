Georgiev will be between the pipes at home for Game 3 versus Winnipeg on Friday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Georgiev was downright bad in Game 1, giving up seven goals on 23 shots (.696 save percentage), but bounced back in Game 2 to even up the best-of-seven series. With Justus Annunen (illness) ready to serve as the backup Friday, a bad performance Friday could see Georgiev relegated to the No. 2 role in the future.