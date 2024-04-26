Georgiev will be between the pipes at home for Game 3 versus Winnipeg on Friday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Georgiev was downright bad in Game 1, giving up seven goals on 23 shots (.696 save percentage), but bounced back in Game 2 to even up the best-of-seven series. With Justus Annunen (illness) ready to serve as the backup Friday, a bad performance Friday could see Georgiev relegated to the No. 2 role in the future.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Bounces back in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Lit up in loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Suffers OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gets hook in rout•