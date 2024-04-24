Georgiev allowed two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Georgiev turned in a good effort just one game after getting torched for seven goals on 23 shots. It didn't start well, as the Jets led 2-1 at the halfway mark, but the Avalanche had the last four goals of the game. The 28-year-old's recent performance has been far from strong or consistent, so it'll be important for him to build on this outing as the series shifts to Denver on Friday for Game 3.