Georgiev will protect the home net Sunday in Game 4 against Winnipeg, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Georgiev has stopped 50 of 54 shots over the last two games, winning both following a disastrous showing in Game 1 versus the Jets in which he surrendered seven goals. With a victory in Sunday's contest, the Avalanche would take a 3-1 series lead back to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Tuesday.