Georgiev will guard the road goal in Game 5 versus the Jets on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev has bounced back after losing Game 1, winning three straight contests to put the Avalanche on the brink of securing the first-round series. He's allowed just five goals on 81 shots during those three straight wins.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Third straight win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine in Game 4•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Wins Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Bounces back in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Game 2•