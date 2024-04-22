Georgiev allowed seven goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Georgiev's struggles from late in the regular season seeped into the first playoff game. The seven goals allowed matched a season high -- he also gave up seven in a shutout loss versus the Golden Knights on Nov. 4. Georgiev has played 125 regular-season contests over the last two campaigns, so overwork is a real concern, especially with the obvious signs of diminished performance. It's unclear if head coach Jared Bednar will stick with Georgiev or turn to Justus Annunen (illness) for Tuesday's Game 2.