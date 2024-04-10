Georgiev stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The Wild scored a pair of power-play goals late in the first period but Georgiev stopped them there, turning aside 10 shots over the final two frames en route to the 5-2 victory. While it wasn't his busiest night, it's an encouraging performance from the 28-year-old netminder who'd gone 0-2-1 with an ugly .851 save percentage in his prior four outings. Overall, Georgiev improves to 38-17-4 on the year with an .899 save percentage and 2.95 GAA. The Avs are off until Saturday when they'll host the Jets.