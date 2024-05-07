Georgiev will start Tuesday on the road against Dallas in Round Two of the Stanley Cup playoffs, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev played ok during the first series, recording a .893 save percentage and allowed 15 goals in five games. The 28-year-old has a .907 save percentage and a 6-3 record in 10 career appearances against the Stars. He will need to be better in round two for the Avalanche to have a chance of moving on.