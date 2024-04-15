Georgiev stopped 26 of Vegas' 30 shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss.

Georgiev played well for the majority of the game, but Vegas scored three goals in the third before taking the OT win. His recent performances haven't been inspiring. Over the last six games, he has allowed six goals twice and four goals three times, causing him to be pulled twice. It will be hard for fantasy managers to trust him when the playoffs start.