Georgiev will get the starting nod for Game 1 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Despite his recent struggles and overall poor performance this season, Georgiev will continue to be the team's top option in goal. Over his final seven appearances during the regular season, he went 1-3-2 a 4.95 GAA and an .851 save percentage. That poor stretch led to him finishing the year with a lackluster 3.02 GAA and .897 save percentage through 63 games. Georgiev hasn't earned a road victory since March 16 in Edmonton.