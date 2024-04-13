Georgiev will be in goal Sunday on the road versus the Golden Knights, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev started Saturday, but he didn't make it through the first period versus the Jets, allowing four goals on 15 shots. He dropped to 38-18-4 on the year, and he's now allowed four or more goals in four of his last six outings. He'll have another tough test Sunday against the Golden Knights, who have scored 21 goals over their last five games despite winning just twice in that span.