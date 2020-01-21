Burakovsky recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Both of Burakovsky's assists game in the third period, on goals by Nazem Kadri and Ryan Graves. It's been an impressive run of late for the 24-year-old winger, who has racked up a goal and seven helpers in his last six games. For the season, Burakovsky has 33 points, 87 shots and a plus-3 rating through 46 outings.