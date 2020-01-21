Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Hot streak goes on
Burakovsky recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Both of Burakovsky's assists game in the third period, on goals by Nazem Kadri and Ryan Graves. It's been an impressive run of late for the 24-year-old winger, who has racked up a goal and seven helpers in his last six games. For the season, Burakovsky has 33 points, 87 shots and a plus-3 rating through 46 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Two points against Blues•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Assist on opening goal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Can't find scoresheet Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Good to go against Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Adds another helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.