Burakovsky has 13 goals and 24 points with a minus-1 rating in 35 games this season.

The 24-year-old is just one point shy of his 25 from last season in Washington, and he's already surpassed his 2018-19 goal total. A 20 shooting percentage has aided Burakovsky's hot first half, but he's also on pace for a career high in shots. A 20-goal and 40-point campaign is very likely now for Burakovsky, and both of those would be career bests. He has 13 goals and 24 points in 35 games this season.

