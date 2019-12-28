Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: On pace for career highs
Burakovsky has 13 goals and 24 points with a minus-1 rating in 35 games this season.
The 24-year-old is just one point shy of his 25 from last season in Washington, and he's already surpassed his 2018-19 goal total. A 20 shooting percentage has aided Burakovsky's hot first half, but he's also on pace for a career high in shots. A 20-goal and 40-point campaign is very likely now for Burakovsky, and both of those would be career bests. He has 13 goals and 24 points in 35 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Notches 13th goal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Churns out assist•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Could return Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Out against Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Fails to practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.