Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: OT hero Saturday
Burakovsky scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Burakovsky has had the decisive goal in two straight contests, accounting for both of his tallies this year. The 24-year-old winger is up to three points and nine shots on goal in four outings, fitting right in with his new team after five years with the Capitals.
