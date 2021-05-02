Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

J.T. Compher won an offensive-zone faceoff straight back to Burakovsky, who buried a wrister from the top of the circle to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead late in the second period. It was the 15th tally of the year for Burakovsky, who has produced between 12 and 20 goals in each of the last six seasons.