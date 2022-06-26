Burakovsky (hand) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Lightning, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.
Burakovsky skated Sunday morning but will be a game-time call for Game 6. The 27-year-old winger has been out since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup. Burakovsky has three goals and five assists in 12 playoff contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Could play in Game 6•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Still out for Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Two points before early exit•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Nets game-winner in overtime•