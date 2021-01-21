Burakovsky (upper body) got onto the ice for Thursday's game-day skate but won't be an option against the Kings. Coach Jared Bednar described it as a "step in the right direction," Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

With Burakovsky on the shelf, the Avs have been utilizing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, a formation that will see youngster Byram Bowen make his NHL debut Thursday. Until Burakovsky is given the green light to return, Brandon Saad and Joonas Donskoi figure to fill out the second line alongside Nazem Kadri. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Burakovsky's next opportunity to get into the lineup will likely be against Anaheim on Sunday.