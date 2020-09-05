Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots and picked up an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas in Game 7.

Burakovsky gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead midway through the first period with a heavy wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. He later added an assist on Nazem Kadri's power-play tally in the second period. Burakovsky finished the playoffs with points in each of his last five games (four goals, five assists) and collected 17 points overall in 15 postseason games.