Cogliano (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Cogliano, who scored a goal in just 4:38 of ice time in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Nashville, will be available for Game 2 against the Predators. Check back for confirmation on Cogliano's status prior to puck drop Thursday night.