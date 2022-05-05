Cogliano (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 2 against the Predators, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

With Coglinao on the shelf, look for Logan O'Connor, Alex Newhook or Ben Meyers to draw into the lineup against Nashville. At this point it isn't clear how long Cogliano will be sidelined with his upper-body issue.